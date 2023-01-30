 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Driver crashes into Albany canal

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Cody Mann

The driver of a red Mazda Tribute appeared to have run off the road at SW Pacific Boulevard just before the intersection at SW Queen Avenue.

A driver was reportedly injured after crashing an SUV into a canal in Albany on Monday afternoon, Jan. 30.

A 52-year-old man driving a red Mazda Tribute ran off the road at Southwest Queen Avenue just before the intersection at Southwest Pacific Boulevard, partially submerging the vehicle in canal water.

IMG_8838.JPG

A red Mazda Tribute went off the road and was partially submerged in canal water.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but Laura Hawkins, Albany Police Department community engagement officer, said the driver may have suffered a medical episode of some kind and was taken to the local hospital and would be moved to OHSU.

Hawkins couldn’t confirm the severity of the injury but said she thought it was serious. She said the driver was witnessed moving at a high rate of speed when he crashed.

IMG_8819.JPG

Police taped off the area of the canal at the corner of SW Queen Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. 

“It’s a miracle no one else got hit in that intersection,” Hawkins said.

People are also reading…

Hawkins said the driver was traveling on Queen and crossed through the intersection before hitting rocks recently installed by I-5 Sports, launching him over the parking lot and into the canal.

Beer cans strewn across the canal shore came from the vehicle, Hawkins confirmed, but she said the driver had no alcohol in his system.

IMG_8846.JPG

Beer cans spilled out of the crashed SUV, but authorities said the driver had no alcohol in his system. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was alone in the Mazda, according to Hawkins.

The city's water department was advised of the crash and responded to the scene, and a tow truck was dispatched to pull the SUV out of the canal. Hawkins said the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will likely be notified of the crash as well.

IMG_8853.JPG

There were minor traffic impacts after the crash as authorities worked to pull the vehicle from the canal on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Albany.

Authorities are trying to get video of the incident from a nearby business, Hawkins said.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.

Related to this story

Car crashes into Albany canal

Car crashes into Albany canal

The driver of a red Mazda Tribute appeared to have run off the road at SW Pacific Boulevard just before the intersection at SW Queen Avenue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News