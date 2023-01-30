Driver crashes into Albany canal

A driver was reportedly injured after crashing an SUV into a canal in Albany on Monday afternoon, Jan. 30.

A 52-year-old man driving a red Mazda Tribute ran off the road at Southwest Queen Avenue just before the intersection at Southwest Pacific Boulevard, partially submerging the vehicle in canal water.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but Laura Hawkins, Albany Police Department community engagement officer, said the driver may have suffered a medical episode of some kind and was taken to the local hospital and would be moved to OHSU.

Hawkins couldn’t confirm the severity of the injury but said she thought it was serious. She said the driver was witnessed moving at a high rate of speed when he crashed.

“It’s a miracle no one else got hit in that intersection,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the driver was traveling on Queen and crossed through the intersection before hitting rocks recently installed by I-5 Sports, launching him over the parking lot and into the canal.

Beer cans strewn across the canal shore came from the vehicle, Hawkins confirmed, but she said the driver had no alcohol in his system.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was alone in the Mazda, according to Hawkins.

The city's water department was advised of the crash and responded to the scene, and a tow truck was dispatched to pull the SUV out of the canal. Hawkins said the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will likely be notified of the crash as well.

Authorities are trying to get video of the incident from a nearby business, Hawkins said.

