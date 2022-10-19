Deadly fog: Multiple crashes on I-5 in Linn County

Editor's note: This story is developing. Check back for updates, photo and video from the scene.

At least one person is dead following multiple crashes on southbound Interstate-5 on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, according to Oregon State Police Capt. Stephanie Bigman.

The freeway was closed at milepost 216 near the OR 228 Halsey-Brownsville exit following the crashes, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Traffic is being detoured to OR 99E.

Bigman said in an email the freeway is likely to be closed all day. The northbound left lane of Interstate-5 was closed at milepost 211 so southbound drivers could turn around into the northbound lanes, according to ODOT.

There were at least seven commercial motor vehicles involved, with the crashes spanning a one mile stretch of the freeway, according to Bigman, and the preliminary cause is heavy fog. According to Samaritan Health Services Public Information Officer Mark Ylen, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis received three patients involved in the crashes and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital received at least one.

Travelers should drive with caution, use alternate routes and look for emergency responders.

At around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for areas in the mid-Willamette valley including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. Other affected cities include Springfield and Eugene.

The advisory is in effect until noon, according to NWS, and visibility is one-quarter to one half-mile in dense fog below 3,000 feet.

Impacts include hazardous driving conditions, the advisory said, and drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between themselves and other cars.

The heavy fog comes ahead of expected cool and wet weather throughout the area. A Monday, Oct. 17 National Weather Service special weather statement said the rainy season is expected to start Friday or Saturday, bringing an end to the “extended unseasonably dry and hot weather.”

The statement said roads may become slippery with the wet weather, and clogged drains or gutters may overfill.

A smoke air quality advisory is also still in effect in Linn and Benton counties. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to NWS. Community members should limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it’s noticeably smoky.