Crash and diesel spill on I-5 north of Albany leads to lane closures

A crash on Interstate 5 about 7 miles north of Albany has led to lane closures and long traffic delays Monday morning, Aug. 22.

According to a series of news releases from the Oregon Department of Transportation, I-5 northbound was closed following a crash near milepost 241 a little before 8 a.m. All lanes were initially closed, and ODOT urged travelers to take alternate routes.

Shortly after, according to ODOT, one lane of northbound I-5 was opened. However, both lanes will be closed at times throughout the morning for cleanup of the crash and a minor diesel spill. Cleanup is expected to last until early afternoon with lengthy traffic delays.

