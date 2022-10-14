Corvallis woman dead after Highway 20 vehicle vs pedestrian crash

A Corvallis woman is dead after a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on Highway 20 on Thursday night, Oct. 13.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of the crash at around 10:15 p.m. near the Independence Highway, according to an agency news release. Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Benton County Crash Team investigators discovered Harlow was standing or walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 20 when a driver in a 2014 Toyota Sequoia traveling eastbound struck her.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, according to the news release. Investigators do not believe the driver committed any crimes or traffic violations.

Highway 20 was closed for around two hours while the crash team investigated. Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Lundy at 541-766-6858 or brian.lundy@co.benton.or.us.