Corvallis woman dead after Highway 20 crash

A Corvallis woman has died after a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 20.

According to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to the crash at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 near Granger Avenue.

Through investigation, deputies learned a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed the centerline into eastbound traffic and crashed head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck that was hauling U.S. Postal mail.

After the initial collision, the semi-truck struck a Toyota Highlander that was behind the Ford Explorer. The occupants of the Toyota were both uninjured, according to the news release.

The front-seat passenger of the Ford, an 87-year-old Corvallis woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Medics transported the driver and rear passenger of the Ford to Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured

It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the news release.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Corvallis Fire Department, Philomath Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service all assisted at the scene.