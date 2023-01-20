 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corvallis traffic stop yields 1/4 lb of meth

  Updated
Brigetta Olson, Corvallis Housing and Neighborhood Services manager, talks about a proposal from Benton County for emergency shelter.

Sheriff’s deputies cited a 48-year-old Corvallis woman with felony drug charges in an early morning traffic stop after, investigators say, they found about a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine in the pickup she was driving.

A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in northwest Corvallis, reportedly for violating traffic rules, according to a news release.

They found 130 grams, about 4.6 ounces, of methamphetamine in the pickup.

The sheriff’s office arrested the pickup’s driver, Katherine Stark. She was taken to Benton County Jail and cited for driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, possessing methamphetamine and possessing a weapon as a felon.

Methamphetamine is visible on a surface after a Benton County sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup early Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The sheriff's office seized 130 grams, an about 1/4 pound, of methamphetamine.

Stark did not appear Friday morning in the county’s list of people in custody or released from the jail.

In 1998, a Coos County judge sentenced Stark to 18 months in prison for manufacturing or delivering a schedule II controlled substance.

It was not immediately clear why Benton County deputies stopped or searched the pickup. A voicemail left with a Benton County sheriff’s deputy seeking details was not returned before deadline.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

