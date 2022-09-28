Corvallis pedestrian killed by vehicle on Highway 99

A Corvallis man is dead following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on Highway 99W on Tuesday night, Sept. 27.

According to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department, police received a report of the crash at around 9:11 p.m. The collision occurred around 900 feet south of Northwest Circle Boulevard.

The 48-year-old victim was a Corvallis man. Police are withholding his name until next of kin have been notified, according to the news release, which did not indicate where he was walking at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle made the emergency call and remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver was traveling southbound when the pedestrian was hit, the driver told officers.

Corvallis police and the Corvallis Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the pedestrian was dead at the scene. Highway 99 was closed between Northwest Circle Boulevard and Northwest Buchanan Avenue for around three hours during the investigation.

Members of the Corvallis PD Major Accident Investigation Team and detectives are assisting with the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Derrick Samuels at 541-766-6982 or derrick.samuels@corvallisoregon.gov.

This is the second vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in Corvallis this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, a driver struck an Oregon State University student at the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard. The student, identified as Aliyah Lopez, 21, suffered extensive injuries from the crash. Medics transported her to the Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical facility, where she is receiving treatment for traumatic injuries. The driver fled the scene.