Corvallis man involved in fatal, wrong-way crash on I-5

A Corvallis man was involved in a fatal wrong-way, two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 30.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, a head-on collision between Tyler Bratton, 24, of Santa Rosa, California and Usach Sisach Nelson, 22, of Corvallis left Bratton dead.

Nelson showed signs of impairment, according to police, and his blood alcohol content was 0.1%. Police arrested Nelson for DUII.

Emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 12:45 a.m. near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville.

Through investigation, police discovered Bratton was riding a black Honda motorcycle and traveling southbound in the northbound fast lane when he collided with Nelson who was driving a black Jeep Cherokee.

According to the news release, a witness observed Bratton northbound, make a U-turn and then proceed southbound down the freeway. It is unknown why he was traveling the wrong direction. Bratton sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

Interstate 5 was impacted for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.