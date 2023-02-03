The busted water main in downtown Corvallis earlier this week had Public Works staff working through the night, but despite a temporary fix, it continues to leak somewhat.

The 12-inch water pipe was installed in the 1950s, according to Public Works Director Jeff Blaine, who said the pipe appeared to show signs of stress due to some elevation change, which led to its failing.

It’s not clear if the elevation change was intentional to the original installation, a result of poor installation, or if localized settlement was a factor, Blaine said via email Thursday evening.

“In any case, the stress on the aging pipe appears to be what created the failure,” Blaine said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, potable water bubbled up from the ground in front of the Eduworks building, where sandbags were deployed as flooding spread between Washington to Adams avenues on Southwest Fourth Street. Some water streamed across the street, pooling in the Adams Avenue on-street parking by Safeway.

The rupture prompted city staff to offer sandbags to any potentially affected businesses and restrict traffic in the area. Public Works made a temporary fix that night and continues working on a permanent fix.

“Many of the crew were heading home from work as people were showing up to start their workday the next morning,” Blaine said.

A valve that would have made the shutoff quicker broke in the process of closing it, making it take much longer to stop the water flow, according to City Manager Mark Shepard.

It’s not yet clear how much water was lost, what the repairs will cost, or how much staff time will be needed to address the issue. Blaine said contractor support would be needed to permanently resolve the problem.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“Things are still being worked through, but the permanent repair may happen next week,” Blaine said.

Blaine confirmed Friday, Feb. 3 that the water hadn’t been completely stopped from leaking yet.