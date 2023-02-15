Lorie McNulty knew something was very wrong when she tried to call an adult grandchild from her home in Lebanon during the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Her phone offered no dial tone. An internet-based service, the voice outage was confirmed by a TV that didn’t display channels and websites that didn’t load.

But then her cellular phone wouldn’t connect with any network, too.

“No computer. No landline. We had no way to get any calls out to anybody,” McNulty said by phone Wednesday. “We’d never had that happen before.”

McNulty’s husband is under end-of-life care. Under a data blackout that apparently affected internet and cell users from Lebanon to Sweet Home, she wouldn’t have been able to call anyone to help if needed.

McNulty doesn’t drive and relies on a phone call to her daughter or a dial-a-ride bus service to leave her home.

“We’re dependent on somebody else, whether that’s groceries or anything else,” McNulty said.

Her daughter lives three minutes away by car, she said, and was completely inaccessible.

“I guess I’d stand out in the street and scream,” McNulty said.

McNulty’s daughter eventually drove to join the elderly couple at home, preempting any urgent phone call.

It’s still unclear why thousands of cell and internet service users were abruptly cut off from communication Tuesday in central and eastern Linn County.

Emergency crews at Lebanon Fire District still responded to calls, Crystal Patterson, an administrative assistant, said early Tuesday afternoon.

But there was no way to know how many calls didn’t come through.

“Word’s not really getting out because word can’t get out because we have no service,” Patterson said.

Kim Hyde, a captain at Lebanon Police Department, said Tuesday the department was unsure what had happened. But by 9 a.m., she heard on the department’s radio frequencies that phones apparently had stopped working.

Dispatchers still could take calls from landline phones, Hyde said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

But department employees noted that people in Sweet Home were affected by cellular outages while residents of Albany appeared unfazed.

Officers’ in-vehicle computers — connected by cellular signal to the internet and used to manage investigations and take instructions from computer-aided dispatch software — couldn’t function.

“It takes us back to old-school, radios and landlines,” Hyde said.

Service was restored by Wednesday morning, about a day later.

Respondents posted screen shots in a Facebook comment thread showing Comcast had credited their accounts with about $6 in compensation for the downtime.

Comcast, which serves the greater Lebanon area with Xfinity-branded internet and voice-over-internet services, showed no outages on its map by Wednesday afternoon.

By early Wednesday, McNulty, who said her internet and internet-based phone service are provided by Comcast, found she could once again make calls.

“It was a pretty complete outage,” she said.