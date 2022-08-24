Car-versus-bike crash kills Albany woman

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle-versus-bicyclist crash that killed an Albany woman.

Deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department responded to reports of the crash at Riverside Drive west of Albany city limits on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office. The call came in at around 8:13 a.m.

Someone driving a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup hit a bicyclist, later identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, the news release said. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the driver — who has not be identified at this time — is cooperating with detectives on the case.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Detective Matt Wilcox at 541-967-3950 or mwilcox@linnsheriff.org. Callers should reference case number 22-03307.