Burst water main soaks downtown Corvallis block

A water main broke in downtown Corvallis on Southwest Fourth Street, flooding the block between Washington and Adams avenues.

The busted 12-inch drinking water main was reported around 1:30 p.m., prompting city work crews to provide sandbags to any businesses that might be affected, according to city staff, who said crews were also working to shut down the water line and assess the situation.

Water could be seen bubbling up from the ground across the street from Safeway, where some of the water had pooled in the on-street parking area on Southwest Adams Avenue. The city asked people to avoid Southwest Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison avenues.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Traffic will be impacted until the problem is isolated and repaired, the city reported mid-day.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the water was close to being shut off, according to City Manager Mark Shepard. He said a valve that would have made the shutoff happen much quicker broke in the process of closing it, so it’s taken much longer than desired or anticipated to halt the flow. Shepard said repairs and trench restoration work was likely to take most of the night.

Those within several blocks of the flooding were told they may experience a temporary decrease in water pressure and/or discolored water. Additional concerns regarding the incident may be directed to Public Works at 541-766-6916.