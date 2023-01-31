 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Burst water main soaks downtown Corvallis block

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Cody Mann

A busted water main flooded part of Southwest Fourth Street between Washington and Adams avenues.

A water main broke in downtown Corvallis on Southwest Fourth Street, flooding the block between Washington and Adams avenues.

IMG_8889.JPG

Sandbags were deployed at the front doors of Eduworks on Southwest Fourth Street.

The busted 12-inch drinking water main was reported around 1:30 p.m., prompting city work crews to provide sandbags to any businesses that might be affected, according to city staff, who said crews were also working to shut down the water line and assess the situation.

IMG_8881.JPG

Water flows down Fourth Street and into parking lots between Washington and Adams avenues on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Water could be seen bubbling up from the ground across the street from Safeway, where some of the water had pooled in the on-street parking area on Southwest Adams Avenue. The city asked people to avoid Southwest Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison avenues.

Traffic will be impacted until the problem is isolated and repaired, the city reported mid-day.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the water was close to being shut off, according to City Manager Mark Shepard. He said a valve that would have made the shutoff happen much quicker broke in the process of closing it, so it’s taken much longer than desired or anticipated to halt the flow. Shepard said repairs and trench restoration work was likely to take most of the night.

People are also reading…

IMG_8875.JPG

Rising water spreads across the intersection at Southwest Fourth Street and Adams Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Those within several blocks of the flooding were told they may experience a temporary decrease in water pressure and/or discolored water. Additional concerns regarding the incident may be directed to Public Works at 541-766-6916.

IMG_8907.JPG

Water from the busted line pools in the on-street parking on Southwest Adams Avenue in front of Safeway. 

Cody Mann covers the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News