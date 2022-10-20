At least two dead after I-5 crashes in Linn County

Police have confirmed at least two deaths related to Wednesday’s massive I-5 pileup that involved more than 60 vehicles and left vehicles strewn across a 1-mile stretch of Interstate-5 in in Linn County.

According to Oregon State Police, at least one person died Wednesday morning, Oct. 19 after the initial multivehicle crashes on I-5 southbound near Halsey. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Police said fog was the preliminary cause of the morning’s crashes.

Then, at 2:20 p.m., at least one other person died on the freeway in an additional crash caught up during the backup from the morning’s incidents, an OSP news release said.

Kirpal Singh, 63 of Yuba City, California, sustained fatal injuries Wednesday afternoon. According to OSP, Singh was driving a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and collided with another Freightliner that was stopped in the slow lane of the freeway because of the earlier crashes.

The collision caused a chain reaction or rear-end crashes that included a Nissan Armada driven by 36-year-old Patricia Foster of Central Point and a Ford Focus driven by 55-year-old Kevin Loomis of Norway, Michigan.

Pritpal Singh, 31 of Sacramento, California, was driving the other Freightliner involved. Pritpal Singh and Kirpal Singh are not related, according to OSP.

After the collision, Kirpal Singh’s vehicle caught fire. Kirpal Singh was pronounced deceased.

Pritpal Singh, Foster and Loomis were uninjured.

This was the second chain reaction crash on a 10-mile stretch of I-5 within six hours, according to OSP.

On Wednesday afternoon, ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers-Seydel said the scale of Wednesday’s crashes was something ODOT was not used to seeing outside of winter storms. She added that this may be the state’s worst pileup on I-5.

The freeway was closed for around eight hours while OSP investigated.