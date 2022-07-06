Albany truck driver involved in I-5 crash

A two-commercial vehicle crash shutdown Interstate 5 in Jackson County Tuesday, July 5.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, 58-year-old Theresa Thompson of Albany was driving a white International commercial vehicle southbound near milepost 11 when traffic slowed to around 35 miles per hour.

She reportedly rear-ended a Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by Kirpal Singh, 50, of Ontario, Canada.

Both trucks were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the freeway.

First responders extricated Thompson and took her to a local hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to OSP, and Singh was uninjured.

I-5 southbound traffic was detoured for around 10 hours.