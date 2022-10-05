Albany truck driver involved in fatal crash in Klamath County

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County involving an Albany truck driver left two people dead Monday, Oct. 3

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday night at around 8:58 p.m. near milepost 259 of the highway.

Police discovered a northbound blue Subaru Legacy driven by 57-year-old Philip Walter of Chiloquin crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Volvo commercial truck driven by 58-year-old Felix Deleon Jr. of Albany.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the northbound shoulder, according to OSP. It is unknown why Walter left the lane of travel.

Walter and his passenger, Cynthia Vanvleet, 58, of Chiloquin, both sustained fatal injuries. Deleon sustained minor injuries.