Albany SamFit closed due to fire

The Albany SamFit location will be closed until further notice due to a fire believed to have started in the women’s locker room Monday morning, Sept. 26.

According to Albany Fire Department Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts, the call came in around 6:01 a.m. as an automatic alarm. When crews saw smoke billowing from the building, they reclassified the incident as a first-alarm structure fire.

Roberts said some employees were in the building when the alarm sounded, but there were no reported injuries among employees, gym patrons or firefighters.

Eighteen Albany firefighters from nine units responded.

While the women’s locker room looks to be the area of origin, Roberts said investigators will try to narrow down the cause. The fire was contained to the locker room, so the majority of damage is smoke damage, according to Roberts.

“SamFit’s Albany location had a structural fire Monday morning Sept. 26. Albany Fire Department quickly knocked down the fire, but there is significant damage,” a statement on the gym’s web page said. “The Albany location will be closed until further notice and we will post updates about our operations when we know more. For now, we are thankful that everyone is safe.”