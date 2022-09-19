Albany man killed in collision in Corvallis alley

An Albany man is dead after a vehicle ran him over in a Corvallis alleyway.

According to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest Second Street at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 to reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.

Officers provided life saving measures to the 42-year-old man, who was reportedly already on the ground in the alley when the driver struck him.

The Corvallis Fire Department transported the man to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where he man was pronounced dead. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone witnessed the incident is asked to call CPD at 541-766-6924.