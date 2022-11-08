Albany hunter rescued by Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team helped an injured Albany hunter to safety in the Mill Creek Watershed area last week.

The Washington-based Walla Walla Union-Bulletin newspaper reported that a sheriff’s office news release said Danny Rupp, 49, had suffered a severe ankle injury and was unable to walk. Dispatch received the call at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The caller had Rupp’s GPS location, the newspaper reported, but the search and rescue team opted to start the search the next morning because of a lack of light as well as the steep and rugged terrain and snow.

The sheriff’s office reportedly said Rupp was prepared to spend the night and had the appropriate clothing and the ability to build a fire.

Rescuers found Rupp at around 10 a.m., the newspaper reported, and helped him down the mountain.