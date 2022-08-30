Albany house fire under investigation, displaces 2 families

Aidan Down, 15, described it as a bad morning wake up call, recalling stirring from sleep only to find the corner of his room engulfed in flames.

The room he shared with Damon Downey, 15, was the site of an Albany house fire Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“It hurt my lungs and eyes,” Damon said of the smoke.

The call of a house ablaze at at 1515 Lafayette St. SE came in to local firefighters at around 10:47 a.m.

“I could see smoke coming out the windows and heard the sirens and smoke alarms,” Shekinah Salvatierra, a neighbor, said.

Other neighbors gathered down the street to watch the fire and make sure the residents were OK.

According to Albany Fire Department Fire Marshal Lora Ratcliff, there were somewhere between 12 and 15 people living in the house, and six kids were in the structure at the time of the fire. The house was home to two families, she said.

All occupants, including three dogs, made it out, and there were no reported injuries.

Four fire trucks, three ambulances and three command staff responded to the fire. By around 11:30 a.m., crews were beginning to pack up.

Ratcliff said AFD would be investigating, and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear. She wasn’t sure on the extent of the damage, but the fire spread throughout the second floor of the structure.

The Red Cross will be helping the families impacted by the fire.