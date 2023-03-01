Not all heroes wear capes. Some don’t even have their front teeth yet.

Six-year-old Geovanny “Geo” Guida Contreras was a hero in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 3 when he helped get his family to safety before their mobile home caught fire. The family was able to escape mere minutes before they lost everything.

“The smoke was all over the house,” Contreras said. “I felt really scared.”

The night of the fire

Contreras was up past his bedtime playing video games when he smelled smoke. He ran to wake his mother, Denia Contreras — pregnant at the time with her fourth child — to tell her that his nose hurt and he had trouble breathing.

“I was more asleep than awake,” his mother said. “I told him to go back to bed, but he kept being persistent.”

After a few minutes of going back and forth, she woke up enough to realize that the house smelled strange. She thought the smell was coming from outside, so when she went to close the windows, she noticed a plume of black smoke around her stove.

“I didn’t even make it to my room when I heard an explosion, and I turned around and my whole kitchen was on fire,” she said. “I didn’t know how it got that bad that quick.”

Denia Contreras woke up her two daughters, Maya, 9, and Renesmae, 5. In her panic, she momentarily forgot their mobile home had a back door, and she thought the family would have to run through the fire to make it out through the front door. Fortunately, she remembered the other exit and unlocked it just in time.

She looked back and the fire had already reached the back bedroom. Within moments, everything was gone.

The family escaped only with the clothes they went to sleep in, no shoes or socks. Maya Guida Contreras, fortunately, brought her phone, which she used to call 911.

“They were here in less than 10 minutes, but it felt like an eternity,” their mother remembered.

A neighbor let the family of four inside to keep warm. They stayed with the children’s uncle until new accommodations could be made.

A giving community

While everyone made it out safely, the same cannot be said for the family’s belongings. Fortunately, the Waverly community came together to help the family out.

Thanks to the generosity of the staff at Waverly, the school district’s Family and Community Together program, the Albany Fire Department and a pizza night fundraiser at Southpaws Pizza & Sports Bar, the family was able to get into a new house and receive new bedding, dishes, furniture and clothing.

Geo, Maya and Renesmae Guida Contreras all attend Waverly Elementary School.

Geo Contreras’ teacher, Jennifer Nelson, told him he ought to feel proud of himself.

“I’m proud of you,” she said, “and your whole school is proud of you.”

AFD came to Waverly on Wednesday to recognize the first grader’s bravery. He received a goodie bag filled with items from AFD, and he and his siblings each got a sticker.

Their mother and new baby brother were also in attendance.

“It’s important to the fire department that we recognize Geo so he knows the importance of what he did,” said AFD Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts. “It could have had a very tragic ending, but Geo got them out.”