 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Albany Fire Department investigating apartment smoke

  • Updated
  • 0
Apartment fire

The Albany Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire at 740 19th Ave. SE in Albany Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022. Firefighters discovered there was no active fire, just smoke.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Albany firefighters are investigating what caused smoke to fill an Albany apartment complex.

The call came in as a structure fire at around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Albany Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts. The caller reported smoke in the building.

When units from four different area stations arrived, crews discovered there was no active fire, just smoke. The apartment complex is adjacent to Sunrise Elementary School, so AFD notified the school there was no threat of fire, Roberts said.

There were no reported injuries. Pacific Power arrived at the scene to shut off the power in the building so firefighters could investigate the attic and the electrical box.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News