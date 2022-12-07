Albany Fire Department investigating apartment smoke

Albany firefighters are investigating what caused smoke to fill an Albany apartment complex.

The call came in as a structure fire at around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Albany Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts. The caller reported smoke in the building.

When units from four different area stations arrived, crews discovered there was no active fire, just smoke. The apartment complex is adjacent to Sunrise Elementary School, so AFD notified the school there was no threat of fire, Roberts said.

There were no reported injuries. Pacific Power arrived at the scene to shut off the power in the building so firefighters could investigate the attic and the electrical box.