Albany apartment fire displaces residents, kills cat

A fire that started in an upstairs unit has displaced the residents of an Albany apartment complex and killed a cat.

When firefighters arrived at the apartments in the 2200 block of Elm Street early Thursday morning, Aug. 4, the second floor was "fully engulfed," according to an Albany Fire Department news release.

Albany firefighters and police officers worked together to rescue one individual from an upstairs apartment, according to the release.

There were no injuries to residents or emergency services personnel. One pet cat died and residents from all units have been displaced due to damage, officials said.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment and is still under investigation.