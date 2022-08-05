 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Albany apartment fire displaces residents, kills cat

  • 0
albany apt fire.jpg

An apartment complex in Albany was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Thursday morning, Aug. 4, 2022. (Courtesy photo)

 Photo courtesy Albany Fire Department

A fire that started in an upstairs unit has displaced the residents of an Albany apartment complex and killed a cat.

When firefighters arrived at the apartments in the 2200 block of Elm Street early Thursday morning, Aug. 4, the second floor was "fully engulfed," according to an Albany Fire Department news release.

Albany firefighters and police officers worked together to rescue one individual from an upstairs apartment, according to the release.

There were no injuries to residents or emergency services personnel. One pet cat died and residents from all units have been displaced due to damage, officials said.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment and is still under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Early-morning Lyons crash kills 2

Early-morning Lyons crash kills 2

A Lyons woman and her passenger are dead after a car left a roadway early Saturday morning, July 16, in the Santiam River Canyon area and stru…

Lebanon Fire rescues 1 from Santiam

One man received minor injuries but no one was killed after Lebanon firefighters were called to rescue someone from the Santiam River July 23 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News