Albany apartment fire displaces one

A fire at an Albany apartment complex Tuesday morning, Nov. 1 has displaced a tenant.

Keyarra Wright was babysitting two boys inside the apartment complex when she heard a knock on the door telling her there was a fire in the building. She quickly got the boys dressed, ran across the street and called 911.

It was the next-door neighbor’s unit that was billowing smoke.

The Albany Fire Department received the call at around 11:03 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Lora Ratcliff. Four engines and three medics responded to the fourplex located on Southeast Madison Street and 34th Avenue Southeast. All occupants made it out, but one cat is still missing.

“There was a knock on the door, and they said the apartment was on fire,” tenant Daniel Gonzales said. “I saw smoke when I got outside, but I didn’t hear any smoke alarms or anything.”

The occupant of the unit that caught fire was not home at the time, Ratcliff said. The fire appears to have started in the bedroom and was contained to that single unit.

Investigators were on the scene, but the cause of the fire was unknown at the time.

“We caught it really quickly,” Ratcliff said.

