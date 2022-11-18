Adair Village woman dies in Highway 99 crash

An Adair Village woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W in Polk County on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash 7 miles south of Monmouth at around 4 p.m., according to an agency news release.

Investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37 driven by a 17-year-old boy from Lacy, Washington crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Subaru Legacy driven by Brian Pillette, 69, of Adair Village.

Medics transported Pillette and a 2-year-old female passenger to area hospitals with injuries. The other passenger, 64-year-old Lori Pillette of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries.

The 17-year-old and his passenger, 42-year-old Hermino Cabrera of Lacy, Washington, received minor injuries and medics transported them to a local hospital.

The Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office assisted Oregon State Police.