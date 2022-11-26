6,500 without power in Corvallis ahead of Oregon rivalry game PRINT ONLY

A problem at a substation Saturday morning, Nov. 26, left more than 6,500 without power, including Reser Stadium just ahead of Oregon State University's rivalry game at home.

Utility crews worked well into the afternoon to fix outages in four Corvallis zip codes, according to Pacific Power, including Corvallis, OSU and Philomath.

Oregon State closed its Corvallis campus under the outage while much of the school remained without power by late morning, according to the university in a news release.

"Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the release states.

Someone first reported an outage to the utility provider at 8:39 a.m. Pacific Power did not specify how the substation was affected, but said in a Twitter post at 9 a.m. that 7,212 were without power.

By 11 a.m., the company was still working to restore power to 6,561.

OSU sent text messages soon after the first reports warning that power was out on its Corvallis campus.

"The Corvallis Campus is experiencing a [large-scale] power outage," the message reads.

Pacific Power estimated crews would restore power by 11:30 a.m. The company revised that time to 3 and then 4:30 p.m. after 3,517 remained without power by the afternoon.

Crews were still restoring power to seven customers at 5 p.m.

The Beavers and Ducks were scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Reser Stadium in the teams' 126th rivalry game and Oregon State's last home match of the season.

Oregon was No. 2 with seven wins in the Pac-12 conference.

No.-6 Oregon State headed into the game on a streak with wins over the California Golden Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils, and stood at five conference wins and three losses.