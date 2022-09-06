3 Corvallis pedestrians hit while crossing Highway 99W

A 27-year-old Corvallis driver hit three adults who were crossing Highway 99W Monday night, Sept. 5.

According to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department, the driver was traveling southbound with a green light when the three pedestrians crossed the highway. The pedestrian control indicated, “Do not walk,” police said

The three Corvallis residents are 21, 22 and 25 years old.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Officers and Corvallis Fire Department personnel responded to the scene at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 99W and Conifer Boulevard. After arriving, they provided aid to the victims who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Medics transported the three to area hospitals for treatment.

The driver stopped immediately after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Police have not made any arrests or given any citations related to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Corvallis police at 541-766-6924.