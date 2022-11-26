3,500 without power in Corvallis until 4 p.m.: Power company

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Utility crews are attempting to restore power to more than 3,500 customers Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, including some on the Oregon State University campus — the day of the school's rivalry match at home.

That's down from more than 6,500 in the morning, when news broke that a problem at a substation caused outages in four Corvallis zip codes, according to Pacific Power, including Corvallis, OSU and Philomath.

Oregon State's Corvallis campus was closed under the outage while much of the school remained without power, according to the university in a news release.

"Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the release states.

Someone first reported an outage to the utility provider at 8:39 a.m. Pacific Power did not specify how the substation was affected, but posted on Twitter at 9 a.m. that 7,212 were without power.

By 10:45 a.m., the company was still working to restore power to 6,561.

OSU sent text messages soon after the first reports warning that power was out on its Corvallis campus.

"The Corvallis Campus is experiencing a [large-scale] power outage," the message reads.

Pacific Power estimated crews would restore power by 11:30 a.m. The company revised that time to 3, then 4 p.m. after 3,517 remained without power by the afternoon.

The Beavers and Ducks were scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Reser Stadium in the teams' 126th rivalry game and Oregon State's last home match of the season.

Oregon is No. 2 with seven wins in the Pac-12 conference. No.-6 Oregon State is on a streak with wins over the California Golden Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils, standing at five conference wins and three losses.