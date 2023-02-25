Fire and police officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm structure fire they say is suspicious after fire damaged a church early Saturday morning in Sweet Home.

Someone called 911 at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 to report the building on fire at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church, 109 W. Holley Road.

Emergency responders four minutes later found flames and smoke pouring from the church. A photo from the scene showed the main entrance on the building’s northwest side engulfed in flames.

A Sweet Home firefighter in charge of suppressing the blaze called in personnel and firetrucks from Albany, Brownsville and Halsey, upgrading the fire to a two-alarm incident.

Firefighters attacked the burning structure for a little more than an hour, discontinuing their initial response by 2:32 a.m., according to Shannon Pettner, a battalion chief with Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews sprayed a de-icing compound on roadways near the church to prevent water from firefighting efforts freezing.

While battling the fire and in their subsequent investigation, responders found signs that showed the fire likely started under suspicious circumstances, Pettner said.

“We do a preliminary investigation at the scene to see if we can determine the cause without bringing other agencies,” she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Officials from Oregon State Police, the state Office of the Fire Marshal, Sweet Home Police Department and the city’s fire district were investigating the fire’s cause Saturday morning.

Pettner said the fire district does not comment on suspicious fire investigations and wouldn’t know how thoroughly fire damaged the church until the investigation’s conclusion.

The district’s chief, Nick Tyler, said he was set to meet with a state investigator Saturday morning and expected to know more about the fire’s cause by Feb. 26.

Fir Lawn’s more than 8,500-square-foot, glass-faced church was built likely soon after 1954. Its steeply pitched roof rises over and large windows to support a skeletonized spire overlooking Highway 228 near the road’s intersection with Highway 20.

Linn County records show the property, including the church and an 1,889-square-foot house built in 1954 was worth an estimated $1.38 million in 2023, and $1.5 million the year before.

Pettner said the church is insured against damage for $1.2 million.

Lebanon firefighters were unable to join the effort, busy with a fire of their own. A Lebanon Fire District battalion chief found fire under the roof of a house on Franklin Street, in the city's east, after someone reported a structure was on fire at about 12:49 a.m.

The home's occupants evacuated after hearing a smoke detector, according to a district news release.

Firefighters attempted to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses with 17 responding in all. Investigators are working to determine the fire's cause, according to the release.