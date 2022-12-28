A week after his reported disappearance, Corvallis man still missing

A Corvallis man is still missing a week after his family called police concerned about his whereabouts.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Corvallis Police Department have asked the public for help in locating Steven Mainwaring, 22.

Mainwaring is described as 6 foot, 2 inches and weighs about 175 pounds with green eyes and blond hair. He is believed to be driving a 1994 blue Ford Bronco with an Oregon license plate reading 196LRU.

Mainwaring’s last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, according to Corvallis police Lt. Gabe Sapp. Mainwaring’s phone pinged off of a cell tower in Harrisburg on Sunday, Dec. 18 and indicated he was around 25 to 30 miles west.

Because the phone only pinged off one tower, it’s hard to get an exact location of where Mainwaring might have been, Sapp said. In bigger cities, a cellphone might ping off of multiple towers and allow investigators to triangulate a phone's location.

Sapp added that Mainwaring’s phone could have pinged on the tower as he was driving through the area.

Detectives searched the Alsea area Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 but did not find Mainwaring or his car, according to Sapp.

At this time, there are no indications of foul play, Sapp said, and once police can better pinpoint a location where Mainwaring may have been or gone, more resources will go toward searching that area.

Those close to Mainwaring told police he was an avid outdoorsman and usually shared with his family his plans. He didn’t do so in this case.

According to a public Facebook group, titled “Help us find Steven Mainwaring,” Mainwaring is a senior airman first class in the Oregon Air National Guard 173rd Fighter Wing and an engineering student at Oregon State University. However, OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said Mainwaring is not currently enrolled at OSU.

Mainwaring's parents reported him missing Wednesday, Dec. 21 and police officially entered him into the system as missing a few days later.

Police searched Mainwaring’s Corvallis home, according to Sapp. Detectives are working on leads associated with potential sightings of the Ford Bronco.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corvallis Police Department at 541-766-6911.