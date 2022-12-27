A new library is set to open in Corvallis, but not for books

Gardeners in the mid-Willamette Valley will have the opportunity to share seeds and gardening practices with the opening of the new Public Seed Library in March 2023.

The free, volunteer-run space will be located in the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, and will be available to everyone who visits the library, whether they have a library card or not.

“We have seeds that are available in the community that might not otherwise get into the ground, and we want to share them with folks who want to grow them,” said Jill Farrow, one of the seed library organizers.

Farrow is a member of both the Benton County Master Gardeners and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, the two organizations partnering up for this project.

The Public Seed Library will be stocked exclusively with donated vegetable, herb, and flower commercial seed packets "Packed for 2022." The goal is to create a seed-sharing library to share sustenance with a pay-it-forward philosophy: give what you can, and receive seeds and garden knowledge on how to plan a garden, grow vegetables, and companion herbs and flowers for pollinators and other beneficial bugs.

In addition to sharing seeds, Benton County Master Gardeners will hold pop-up lectures on growing and gardening practices. These classes will be held on select weeknights in the spring with topics and dates to be announced.

The program is intended for gardeners of all levels, from those who have never grown before to master gardeners looking to learn even more about the practice.

“There's something really important about being able to grow your own food if you want to, in helping folks do that,” Farrow said.

The partnering organizations are now accepting donations of new or open and partially used seed packets packed for 2022. Donations are being collected from mid-December through January at the library and at Benton County Master Gardener's OSU Extension Office, 4077 SW Research Way.

The Public Seed Library is set to be open throughout the growing season, from the beginning of March through October. In future years, Farrow said, she hopes to open before March, but they need time to organize the donated seed packets for the inaugural year.

It will be a self-serve system for folks to take what they need. They will take home a coin envelope with seeds along with a printed information sheet that includes more tips on growing. There will be QR codes available as well for those who would like to look up the same information online.

“We intend to approach it with an abundance mindset and that we're dealing with respectful individuals,” Farrow said.

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is looking for volunteers to collect donated seeds and help organize seed packets to stock the new Public Seed Library. Those who are interested in volunteering can contact the Food Action Team at https://sustainablecorvallis.org/.

Farrow moved from Portland to Corvallis in 2019 and joined the Master Gardeners to meet like-minded individuals who were as interested in growing as she was. The Public Seed Library will be an opportunity for others to do the same.

“When I think of sharing sustenance, I mean not only seeds to grow food locally, but the knowledge that can be shared to help people to grow it well,” Farrow said. "I also mean growing herbs and companion flowers for sustaining pollinators and beneficial insects — sustenance of the gardener's ecosystem."