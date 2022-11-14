A gas line leak leaves Corvallis soup kitchen diners out in the cold

St. Mary’s Catholic Church has been unpleasantly cold for the past month, but the kitchen is still hard at work.

A gas line leak under the parish hall has meant no heat, hot water or cooking in the St. Mary’s kitchen and Stone Soup Corvallis dining room since Oct. 16, according to a news release.

“Purchasing prepared food is expensive for the organization and disappointing for diners and cooks alike,” the release states. “It was extra bad luck to have it happen just as winter finally arrived in the valley.”

Repairs were expected to be completed Friday, Nov. 11, but as of Sunday the gas was still off. Meanwhile, Stone Soup continues to buy most components of its hot meals and use paper and plastic for meal service. And volunteers are serving in a cold, "unwelcoming" building, the nonprofit said.

“There is hope that systems can be brought online Monday,” Sara Ingle, Stone Soup Corvallis president, said via email Sunday. “Every system will have to be checked out.”

Most diners just take their meals to go because it’s often colder in the building than outside, the news release states. Stone Soup gives meals at St. Mary’s from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

While the gas line repairs put Stone Soup’s Thanksgiving Dinner in question, it seems likely it will happen, according to the news release. It would be the first Thanksgiving service since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, slated for 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

Stone Soup Corvallis’ annual fundraising effort coincides with the expected return of heat and cooking. Those who would like to support providing a free meal to those in need can learn more on the organization’s website.