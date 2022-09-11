9/11 attacks remembered in Lebanon

Selfless service and a sense of community were key themes at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Lebanon on Sunday.

Gathered at the Circle of Flags in Lebanon to remember a day of tragic loss, first-responders, military veterans, young people and community members came together to reaffirm their commitment to remember what happened and how people stood up in the face of terrorism.

“All of us, we all promised to never forget,” said Donnell Cheek, who served with the Marine Corps. He watched the events of Sept. 11, 2001 unfold while he was on duty.

Lebanon Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi recalled the events of the fateful day 21 years ago, saying it’s up to those who remember to continue sharing the history so it does not fade in the minds of Americans.

The ceremony was part of a nationwide commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks, with Lebanon among 70 communities selected for the second annual 9/11 Day Flag of Honor Across America Memorial.

Each site was charged with reading the names and brief bios of 50 people who died in the attacks. Flags of Honor listing the names were presented to each city as well.

Lebanon Police Capt. Kim Hyde said the day was dedicated to remembering 2,983 people who died in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Flights 175 and 93, and American Flights 11 and 77, as well as the six lives on Feb. 26, 1993 during the bombing of the World Trade Center.

The fallen included 343 firefighters and 61 police officers, Hyde said.

“For all Americans, for all time, 9/11 will invoke a special meaning,” said Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson. “A memory of a moment in our history when our world as we knew it changed forever.”

The terror attacks that were meant to break the American spirit had the opposite effect, Stevenson said, drawing people together in the aftermath and inspiring acts of bravery and sacrifice.

The ceremony was held under a flag that was previously flown over the United Flight 93 crash site. It was one of four planes hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001. Passengers fought back and crashed the plane, fearing it would target the U.S. Capitol.

In the wake of the attacks, many heard the call to service and joined the nation’s armed forces to fight. To date, 2,455 U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan and 4,431 have died in Iraq, according to Lt. Col. Derrick Sorweide.

“I sent American men and women home from Iraq with life-changing injuries and in caskets draped with our flag,” Sorweide said. “Those names, faces and places are not just in the news or on a monument for me — they’ll be forever part of who I am.”

Army Sgt. Gianluca Paparo spoke about the unity that comes from shared experiences, whether found digging through the rubble at Ground Zero, where professionals and volunteers scrambled together to help, or found on the battlefield afterwards as people of all walks lined up to serve.

“All we have is each other,” Paparo said. “End of the day, all we can do as people is answer that call.”