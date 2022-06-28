64 Bits or Less: Retro gaming event in Corvallis

Atari. Intellivision. Nintendo. These are the roots of today’s video games.

Do you remember the first video game console you ever tried? You might find it again and take yourself back in time at an upcoming Corvallis event.

64 Bits or Less is a family-friendly outdoor retro gaming festival sponsored by the Portland Retro Gaming Expo. Whether it’s a stroll down memory lane or opening a new world of fun, 64 Bits or Less aims to please the crowd with classic consoles from the '70s through the '90s.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Erik Jensen is an event founder and organizer who came to Corvallis around 15 years ago. Over the course of a decade his crew of friends moved out west, as did an aunt and uncle. And his wife runs Corvallis Community Acupuncture.

A decade ago they started hosting big backyard parties and inviting restaurants and comic book and music stores, and built a supportive audience for their themed events. Some of Jensen’s earliest memories revolve around video games, so it was only a matter of time before gaming came into the party mix.

“It was a family thing for many years,” Jensen said. “My dad would play with his feet and get way farther than he had any right to do.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Looking for new theme party ideas a few years into it, Jensen hit on retro gaming around 2014. He and his friends started digging out their old gaming consoles and hunting for more gear. The group has been getting back into it already, primed by nostalgia and resurgence of retro gaming in popular culture.

“These parties have always been a place for grownups to chill and forget about whatever’s going on,” he said. “Like a kid’s birthday party but for adults. Things were magical when you were a child, and that goes away.”

Flash forward to 2022, Jensen said this marks the first official event, open to the public and welcoming all ages. Twenty-five different game systems will be featured on 30 screens, with console, controllers, CRT television and games at each station. Keep an eye out for some really rare collectors’ items.

You can test yourself at the light gun shooting gallery, check out the old-school 8-bit gaming computer lab, and get some rounds of iconic four-player Nintendo 64 games such as Goldeneye, Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros on a big projector screen. Fun props will decorate the area as well.

High-scoring Nintendo Entertainment System players on the classic games Donkey Kong, Duck Hunt and Joust can win prizes including a weekend pass to this year’s Portland Retro Gaming Expo. And an ice cream truck from On Any Sundae will provide ice cream cones and floats.

The two-day event is scheduled for 2 to 11 p.m. July 8 and 9 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Kids ages 5 and under get in free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.64bitsorless.com.

Jensen started the event with fellow founders Phil Hochheiser, Courtney Spaulding, Chris Legg, and Stefan Francavilla. Jamie Harper lends a lot of equipment such as consoles and games and helps out at the event. John Carberry helps build a lot of the props and helps run the event.

“For those of us who grew up playing classic games, it’s the ultimate nostalgic experience,” Jensen said. “It makes you feel like you’re a kid again.”

If you can’t wait for 64 Bits or Less or you want to start practicing now, you might find what you need at Bricks & Joysticks, a retro video game and Lego store in Albany, where Jensen works and sells vintage media including gaming, movies, music, toys and books.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.