2022 homeless count is in for Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties

More than 700 unhoused people live in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, according to the 2022 homeless count, the results of which were released Wednesday, May 25.

By comparison, that’s more than the population of Benton County's Monroe, living either in shelters, on the streets and out in the woods.

The true number is likely higher, according to a report from Community Services Consortium. In the tri-county area, the agency coordinates annual point-in-time counts, which are a federal requirement nationwide.

Not a census, the counts are just that — how many people experiencing homelessness can be counted on a particular day or days, in this case in January.

The regional count was led by Dina Eldridge, housing services manager for Community Services Consortium, who said in the report that conducting a head count of homeless people, particularly those who are not in a shelter, is an overwhelming task.

“No one truly believes that such counts are complete or comprehensive as there is no practical way to know or find every unhoused individual or family in a community,” Eldridge said in the report. “Especially in rural areas like most of Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.”

A trend?

An estimated 300 homeless people live in Benton County, with a similar number in Linn and more than 130 in Lincoln, according to the new report.

This appears to be a shrinking number, especially in Lincoln County: A 2020 report showed 248 homeless people reported in Benton County, 327 in Linn County, and another 414 in Lincoln County, for a total of 989 people.

Data for 2021 is less clear. The numbers are available on the Department of Housing and Urban Development website. However, due to how the agency reports on past years, the tri-county region is lumped in with 23 other counties as “Continuum of Care” region OR-505, making it difficult to compare with localized numbers.

“We hope for better numbers and ways of sharing those numbers publicly going forward,” said Karla Garrett, program development and resource adviser for Community Services Consortium.

The regional Continuums of Care typically do the data crunching on behalf of local governments and service providers, Garrett said, but given the size of the tri-county area and its rural characteristics, Community Services Consortium is trying to do more on its own and hopes to track trends and changes locally.

Many of those sleeping in cars or tents in the woods don’t want to be found, Eldridge added, so the agency does its best to get a snapshot of the problem while understanding the reality is probably worse, but remains unknown.

An exact count isn’t possible because of the challenging nature and logistics of the endeavor, and this year’s count faced increased difficulty because the federally designated count period took place during the surge in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant, according to the report.

Those challenges were amplified as shelters lowered their capacities to meet state health guidelines. And struggles building an outreach team in Lincoln County led to a lower count there than in the past, according to the report.

Demographics

While the full data was not available, the initial report showed that among the homeless in the tri-county region, around 6% are reportedly veterans. Another 5% include families with children, with more than half unsheltered.

An estimated 30% to 40% of those counted were classified as “chronically homeless,” meaning they were unhoused for at least a year or repeatedly, often while struggling with a disabling condition such as serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

