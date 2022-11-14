1st monkeypox cases reported in Benton County

The first cases of hMPXV, also known as monkeypox, have been reported in Benton County.

There are currently two known cases of the virus, according to a Benton County news release issued Monday, Nov. 14. The release states the individuals are following recommendations from public health officials and medical providers.

The Health Department works to alert close contacts of those who test positive for monkeypox, providing options for testing, treatment and vaccination, the release states, adding that anyone can get the virus, but risk is higher for those who have engaged in prolonged skin-to-skin contact with people who are infected.

If you’re notified of close contact with an infected person, know of someone in your social circle with a current or previous infection, or are otherwise at high risk of exposure, Benton County recommends getting vaccinated.

The Health Department partnered with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon State University to offer the JYNNEOS hMPXV vaccine at upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics on OSU’s campus. The vaccine is free, no health insurance required.

The clinics will be held in OSU’s Memorial Union Room 62, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is also available through providers in Benton County. Contact your medical provider or one of the providers below to arrange a vaccination, or if you are unsure if you should be vaccinated:

Benton County Health Department: 541-766-6835

Samaritan Infectious Disease: 541-768-5810 or self-schedule online



OSU Student Health Services (for OSU students only): 541-737-9355

For more information on hMPXV, including symptoms and how to protect yourself, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/monkeypox/Pages/index.aspx