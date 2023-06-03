I grew up on a farm in an arid area of Southwest Idaho.

I learned to appreciate dirt and sagebrush and how hard my dad had to work to pump water from deep in the earth to water his crops. Moving to the rain-irrigated Willamette Valley 20 years ago was life-changing for my family and me.

We had never seen so much green. We didn’t know that ferns and trees and blackberries could grow of their own accord.

The wild geese, swans and ducks landing on the water and congregating in the fields amazed us. Seeing bald eagles and hawks hunting over green fields filled with sheep and watching deer help themselves to our lawn and garden were new experiences for us.

The first time we took our family on a hike to a waterfall, one of our young sons exclaimed, “Heavenly Father worked harder in Oregon than he did in Idaho.”

We still see so much beauty in the desert. But we have grown to love the vibrant green landscape that we now consider home.

Gerard Causse, the presiding bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently taught us that “our interactions with the beauties of nature around us can produce some of the most inspiring and delightful experiences in life.

"The emotions we feel kindle within us a deep sense of gratitude for our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, who created this magnificent earth — with its mountains and streams, plants and animals. … ”

Lately I have pondered how to better worship my Father in Heaven and His son, Jesus Christ. I am learning that I can worship by expressing my gratitude for the beauty I can see.

Now when the sky lights up with the colors of a magnificent sunset, I see an osprey fly over the river, or if I can smell the lilacs growing in my neighbor’s yard, I think about the Creator of the earth and praise Him for his magnificent creations.

I am also learning that partnering with the Lord to appreciate, beautify and cultivate the earth is a form of worshipping God.

At this time of year, I am impressed with all those who demonstrate their stewardship of the earth. I love the flowers spilling out of planters on front porches, vegetable gardens showing their promise of future produce and fields of green grass and hazelnut trees.

As the daughter of a farmer, I am going to work harder this year to be a better steward of the soil around me, and try to help it produce more vegetables and flowers. I want to make my surroundings more beautiful and productive.

However, working in my yard and garden is not the extent of my stewardship of the earth.

Bishop Causse also teaches us that “our stewardship over God’s creations also includes, at its pinnacle, a sacred duty to love, respect and care for all human beings with whom we share the earth. They are sons and daughters of God, our sisters and our brothers, and their eternal happiness is the very purpose of the work of creation.”

Should we not work just as hard to bring peace and harmony to our community as we work to preserve and care for our planet? We can bring solace and relief to the weak and vulnerable in our neighborhoods and homes just as we nurture and tend to seedlings in our gardens. We can be kind and treat others with respect.

And personally, I can better worship Heavenly Father by loving and caring for the earth and all of Heavenly Father’s creations.