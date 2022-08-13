Interfaith Voices: Why I don’t quote the Bible

While this may seem odd coming from a pastor, I intentionally don’t quote the Bible.

Of course I do cite Scripture when preaching or teaching, but I never do so in casual conversations. I have several reasons for this.

The problem of authorship

There are some who understand the Bible to be the direct word of God — flawless in every way that could matter. There are others who say that God is not exactly the author, but those who did write it had a direct line to God as the source.

From both of these understandings comes the view that the Bible is authoritative and contains all God would have us know and believe in order to be saved.

I am among those who see Scripture differently in that the Bible offers many distinct views of God’s interactions with humanity, experienced by various people and recorded by still others, over extensive periods of time.

The Bible is my sacred text, but I do not read it as fact-based history. Rather, it offers insights and interpretations from various writers and editors about how God was experienced in another time and context. Only when carefully read can those understandings be good news in our time and context.

The proof-text problem

I will no longer engage in “proof-text” conversations where someone attempts to make an entire case against someone or for something by quoting a verse or brief passage from Scripture. I have found there is never room for a deep exchange of ideas, even with the best of intentions, when anyone simply quotes the Bible to make their point.

These aren’t really conversations. They are more like contests with winners and losers. Worse still, they become battles with the Bible as the weapon of choice in a war of words that has sometimes caused great harm.

Quoting Jesus

Quoting Jesus is especially problematic. His words carry great authority with Christians, even though most scholars agree that not every word attributed to Jesus was spoken by him. Because the Gospels were written across many years after Jesus left the earth, he is quoted saying different things with different implications.

For example, “Take up your cross and follow me” (found in Matthew 16:24 and Mark 8:34) implies immediate action, following Jesus to death. Contrast this with Luke 9:23, which reads “Take up your cross daily and follow me,” suggesting a lifetime of sharing in Jesus’s suffering.

Misquoting the Bible

I confess that I don’t quote the Bible partly because I’m fairly certain I won’t be able to do so accurately. Many people are similarly challenged.

I have been in numerous conversations where the Bible is credited with the words of Shakespeare and other literary figures and random pearls of wisdom, such as “Good things come to those who wait.”

Then there are the vague almost-quoters who begin their arguments with, “But doesn’t the Bible say … ?” Simply referring to the Bible can be enough to give an unsupported idea the guise of authority.

In these and other ways, the Bible can be used disrespectfully, irresponsibly and sometimes abusively. So I don’t quote the Bible. We truly need deeper levels of engagement with these Scriptures.

All of us who hold the Bible sacred have a responsibility to explore it intentionally and critically, using trustworthy resources as well as our reason and experience to bring a richer, clearer understanding of what good news might be found in its pages for our time.