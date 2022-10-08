Interfaith Voices: Where are the better angels of our nature?

Socrates suggested that we should examine our lives to understand who we are, and only then can we move ahead and better ourselves.

Perhaps the same thing can be suggested of our nation in times like these. Interfaith Voices often speaks to our individual spiritual experience, but can we separate our social values and actions from our personal pursuit of goodness or salvation?

So what is there to examine? First some facts: If we say we support families and value our children, why are we the only country in the developed world that does not have comprehensive maternity and family sick leave policies? Why are our teachers so poorly paid?

Why is access to affordable health care an expensive privilege denied to so many citizens? Why do we have the highest rates of maternity complications, infant mortality, juvenile incarceration and violent crime?

If America stands as a beacon for opportunities and equality, why is affordable education and housing slipping away from a significant portion of our population? How do we feel when we drive through one neighborhood of elegant mansions, then past a dark alley of tents for the unsheltered?

We are a diverse and young nation in part built by immigrants from around the world. So why are our immigration policies and practices so pervasively broken? While ethnic diversity is our national beauty and multiculturalism our strength, can we secure justice and peace if one race maintains it has the right to dominate others?

These paradoxes have been with us for decades, irrespective of which political party is in power, thus suggesting that they are the product of the dysfunctional social class system deeply woven into our national identity. We read our religious books, but do we remember that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers?

We quote the U.S. Constitution as our ultimate legal document, but how can we forget that the Founding Fathers chose to ignore the human rights of over half of the population, who were not male nor property owners?

When we give claims to personal freedom and individual rights, are we aware that self-centered righteousness can lead to social discrimination and discard of community safety? Why is our pursuit of happiness often limited to consumerism that only feeds corporate profits and power?

America is still a wonderful and unique place in the world, full of potential for goodness. We owe this to the genius of our scientists, the creativity of our artists, the brilliance of our universities and the abundance of our public libraries; we are capable of great generosity at home and abroad; and our national strength is built on a hardworking, ethnically diverse workforce.

But we must be aware of our human capacity to ruin ourselves and one another if we keep telling ourselves myths, half-truths and disinformation and spreading fear, resentment and violence in the echo chambers of our social media, putting our workers, educators and public officials, and ultimately ourselves, in harm’s way.

In the coming weeks of election fever, as we vote our future, let us examine our nation’s complicated past and its present dangers, and who we are, for every one of us is part of this ever-evolving democracy.

So back to Socrates: We should examine our contradictions, truly live up to our professed values, and give voice and power to the better angels of our nature, for what good are moral and spiritual values if one does not act on them at our social, community level?

We all want to make America great again. But whose America? And which America? The answer is within every one one of us.