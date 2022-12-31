Interfaith Voices: What you need to know about meditation

Many of our wisdom traditions and mystical schools teach meditation as a foundational spiritual practice.

Christian monastics refer to it as contemplation: listening to/discerning messages from God. Buddhism reveres meditation as the way to meet and release our suffering, reaching inner peace and Truth about human existence.

Hinduism also recommends meditation as an incredible tool to go beyond the small mind and experience enlightenment/moksha (liberation). Even science has proven meditation changes neural pathways, enhancing brain functioning for psychological and emotional health.

As a world religions teacher and longtime student of Eastern traditions, I’ve experienced the dramatic healing gifts of meditation and beautiful states that arise when practicing meditation daily, including increased concentration, healing past traumas, insights into the persona and its behaviors.

Thus, meditation is a science and an art with extraordinary benefits complementing all spiritual paths and walks of life.

Yet what is meditation really? Is there another word that more effectively describes meditation? Culadasa (John Yates) in “The Mind Illuminated” calls it “stable attention” and “introspective awareness,” which provide insightful clues into what we’re actually doing when we meditate: focusing our attention away from the mind and its storytelling to welcome a wider reality.

Many spiritual masters speak of Awakening or Self-Realization as complete freedom from suffering despite aging or illness, and liberation from subconscious programming. This requires serious dedication, diligence and persistence despite challenges of an unruly monkey mind: S-L-O-W down; sink into the body; connect with the heart.

Socrates taught “the unexamined life isn’t worth living” and “knowing thyself” as our highest human purpose. Meditation is a supreme tool to glean inner wisdom — experiencing for ourselves how our mind works, its virtues and vices, activating spiritual gifts, intuitive processes and metacognition.

With introspective awareness, we can successfully overcome negative emotional habits; becoming fully conscious, compassionate beings, discovering and navigating our higher calling.

The burning question, “Who am I?” can be the clarion call to travel the deep recesses of the soul to discover what’s within. Without motivation and intention, we might go our entire life blinded by the busy mind. Awakening is seeing the mind with its movie playing, capturing our attention through its engaging story, appearing very real, but it’s our memories and imagination distracting us from truly living.

Enlightened masters say this is how we forget who we are, assuming the identity of the main character in the movie. Through meditation, we can calm the mind with its storytelling/chattering to experience the vast beauty and emptiness within higher consciousness, much like being released from prison, experiencing sunshine after years of living in a dungeon.

The ultimate goal of meditation is to touch this pure energy, which then cleanses/purifies our everyday consciousness, creating a permanent pathway to return to at any moment.

We can start by counting our breaths for 10 minutes, focusing on a special object to steady the mind. Eyes open or closed. Thoughts come and go; that’s OK. Return to the breath, stay with the process. When the mind quiets like a calm lake, who or what is there? What watches and knows?

Stilling the mind is like pulling back the curtain, seeing the stories the mind creates — separating us from our Higher Self and Divine energy. Shifting out of the mind, connecting with consciousness, is just the beginning of the magical healing process. Gradually we can increase the time. Through meditation, we become more aware of the mind’s shenanigans, thus, our joy and freedom increases.

Psalm 46:10 says: “Be still and know that I am God.” This stillness is where we can rest, rejuvenating ourselves, knowing true peace and wisdom.