Interfaith Voices: What does restoration mean to Christians? What should it?

This Christmas season, Mennonites across North America are focusing on restoration, and I can’t help but wonder what that means.

I suppose most people could figure out that we’re talking about a Christian belief: the belief that God has started to restore and someday will restore all of creation to what it’s supposed to be.

But let’s get more specific. In 2020, 85% of church-attending American evangelical voters voted for a political platform that promised to make this country more like it was in the past. If we Christians are voting for a definition of restoration with our … well, votes, it’s hard not to wonder: Is this what we think restoration is? Making our nation more like it was in the past?

In the current moment, as I study and preach on restoration to prepare my congregation for Christmas — for the arrival of the good news of Jesus Christ— I have to ask: Is this version of restoration good news?

Is going back to the way this country was in the past good news for the Black teens in my church? Is it good news for all the women in my church who have God-given abilities to preach and lead? Is it good news for those in my congregations whose sexualities have historically made them targets for violence?

With real questions like this in front of me, I can’t responsibly preach about restoration without making sure I really know what I’m supposed to mean by it.

And so, this Christmas season, as I search for the Christian meaning of restoration, I find myself with Mary in those first moments after she finds out she’s pregnant. Right away, there’s talk of restoration.

“This baby will restore the throne of David, the house of Jacob, and the kingdom,” the angel says. Mary’s pregnancy seems to be starting off with a pretty epic “make this nation more like it was in the past” restoration speech.

But then Mary goes to visit her wise old relative Elizabeth. Unable to have a baby for decades, Elizabeth has endured “disgrace … among her people.” Her nation’s traditional boundaries have pushed her to the margins.

If this baby is only going to intensify the attitudes that have been historically held by Elizabeth’s community, it’s not good news for her. Nor would it be good news for Mary, who is now pregnant outside of marriage, something else her community has shunned people for throughout its past.

So maybe it shouldn’t be surprising, then, that it’s these two marginalized women who recognize that restoration isn’t about trying go back in time as a nation — at least not like that. It’s about making things the way they’re supposed to be, the way God has always intended them to be.

It’s about, as Mary is moved to sing out, a world that is equitable for all — a world where God “lifts up the lowly” and “fill[s] the hungry with good things.”

And in case we’re tempted to miss the fact that this is a break from — not a doubling down on — how her nation has treated its marginalized people in the past, Mary proclaims that this restoration will bring “down the powerful from their thrones” and send “the rich away empty.” The powers that have kept others on the margins will no longer have that power.

For Elizabeth and Mary, the definition of restoration really mattered — just as it does for so many of us today. Fortunately, as Jesus entered the world, that definition became clearer. This Christmas season, as so many of us look for where Jesus continues to enter the world today, may the definition of restoration become clearer to us too.