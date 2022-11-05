Interfaith Voices: Voting with faith

The first year I was old enough to vote for president, I left work in a hurry and learned on the radio that my candidate had already lost before I reached the polling station.

Although I went ahead and voted, I could see how easy it is to lose faith in politics.

I’m a person of faith, a student of Christian Science, but I don’t always trust every aspect of the American system. Healthy skepticism has its place, and history tells us that corruption, institutional racism and injustice have happened and continue to happen.

However, in the present political climate, widespread lies, wild conspiracy theories and the demonization of “the other side” can fill us with fear and outrage.

In a state of fear and outrage, the human mind, according to some psychologists, defaults to the reptilian brain. It doesn’t seem ideal to vote like snakes.

I have some faith in the political system, and I support democratic ideals, including the separation of church and state. I think we should vote as individuals, not in lockstep with church leaders. The founder of Christian Science, Mary Baker Eddy, never dictated how those who could vote should (she died before women gained suffrage). Even so, the Bible supplies me with some guideposts.

Moses was slow of speech and reluctant to lead, but God chose him because of his meekness, humility, courage and reverence. Similarly, when Samuel was led to choose among Jesse’s sons for a future king, God directed him, “Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature,” and the prophet selected David, the youngest and smallest. Samuel understood that “man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.”

Look on the heart. This tells me to look at inward qualities, not celebrity or looks or braggadocio, for choosing leaders.

I think all spiritual paths provide principles that, in their deepest sense, reflect love for one another.

Mrs. Eddy asserted: “Neither animosity, nor mere personal attachment, should impel the motives or acts” of church members. I aspire to make choices (including voting) along these lines: to keep anger and personal ego in abeyance, and to recognize that something much bigger than what may seem to control my life, or the world in general, underlies and ultimately governs all human endeavors.

Eddy wrote of Jesus that “He knew that the divine Principle, Love, creates and governs all that is real.”

The Sermon on the Mount encapsulates Jesus’ basic teachings. It starts with the Beatitudes, which begin, “Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.”

When I vote, I seek policies and candidates that come closest to reflecting the Beatitudes and the other humane teachings of Christ Jesus. Who will better help the downtrodden, the suffering and the stranger in our midst? Who will more likely keep peace, establish justice, act with forgiveness and favor the poor over the rich? Who better exhibits humility and lovingkindness?

One of my favorite writers is Kurt Vonnegut, whose delicious wit lampooned American political and social behavior. When asked about his position as a humanist, he said that he was not a Christian, “but if Christ hadn’t delivered the Sermon on the Mount, with its message of mercy and pity, I wouldn’t want to be a human being. I’d just as soon be a rattlesnake.”

We don’t have to vote like snakes. We can vote with faith in our shared goodness.