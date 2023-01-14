Interfaith Voices: Ummah an essential notion in Islam

Community, or “Ummah” in Arabic, is an essential notion in Islam.

The Ummah describes the community of Muslims united by faith. However, the linguistic notion of Ummah also includes people of other religions. Muslims believe all people are born equal and that humankind is related by blood.

Islam teaches people are equal members of the Ummah regardless of their race, nationality or social status. Choice and action will be an individual’s measure of grace.

The Quran notes “O Humankind! Indeed I (God) have created you from male and female and made you into nations and tribes that you may know, be and learn from one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of God are those most righteous.” (Quran 49:13).

The Islamic concept of Ummah includes the notion of communities working together for a greater good. Community responsibility includes charitable acts, aiding in establishing justice and security, and safeguarding the environment. Water, being an essential need, is a worthy example.

Water is considered a sacred and essential element of life in Islam. Water is believed to be God’s gift. Water is used for both physical and spiritual purification.

One of the Five Pillars of Islam is “Salah” (prayer). The ritual purification known as “Wudu” requires Muslims to cleanse themselves with water before prayer. The practice of Wudu symbolically purifies the self from daily vice before standing before God, humbled and sincere in prayer.

Beyond religious significance, Islam emphasizes access to water as a communal and individual responsibility. One of the major sins in Islam is withholding water from those in honest need. Water is described as a source of life, a means of purification and a symbol of God’s power and grace in the Quran.

For example, the Quran notes, “I (God) made from water every living thing” (Quran 21:30); furthermore, the Quran notes “God sends down rain from the sky, and God produced thereby the growth of all things. I (God) produce from it greenery from which grains arranged in layers are made …” (Quran 6:99).

In addition, the Quran stressed preserving and safeguarding water resources as an important measure of grace. The Quran notes “And I (God) send down from the sky water in measure, and I give it lodging on earth, and indeed I am able to withdraw it” (Quran 23:18).

This passage implies that water is a limited and valuable resource that should be used responsibly. Wasting water is believed to be a sin. Islam encouraged thankfulness.

Water is readily available at our fingertips. Being grateful for the availability of such a bounty is believed to be an individual obligation in Islam.

Islam encourages helping those in honest need. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) noted, “The best form of charity is giving water to drink to those in need.” Islam considered the one who safeguards, makes or facilitates water resources (such as a well) as a good deed will continue to benefit the doer, even after death.

In this regard, any measure of grace left behind after death will continue to benefit the doer. God appreciates such grace.

The Ummah concept envelops the very ethos of Islam. We live together on this “ship.” It’s vital we ensure this ship continues to sail. Being concerned is the least we can do. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) noted, “The believers, in their love, mutual kindness and close ties, are like one body; when any part of the body suffers, the whole body feels the pain and discomfort.”