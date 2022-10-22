Interfaith Voices: The Quest for God

Editor’s Note: All quoted passages in this article are by The Living ECK Master, Harold Klemp.

Our faith is where many of us turn for answers to life’s big questions.

“In search of answers to these questions, you come face to face with the very secrets of life and death.” This quest often continues over numerous lifetimes, and periodically there comes a time when an individual Soul finds itself at a crossroads, seeking anew.

This article contains brief stories of Eckankar members in our community, Souls who sought out more, and the life events that led them to redefine how they saw themselves — and transformed how they related to God on a daily, personal basis.

My story: In college, grade anxiety got the better of me. Then I learned about a Hindu form of meditation. My practice led me to incredibly deep, still, relaxed places — and made me wonder what other spiritual discoveries awaited me.

After graduation, I spent months on a spiritual quest, but I wasn’t finding a religion that clicked for me. One day, walking to my room, I thought, “I am just looking for the most direct path to God.”

A week later, I overheard a housemate say the word “Eckankar” — from 40 feet away — and had to learn more. Within months I had clear experiences with the Light and Sound of God. I had found my spiritual home. Eckankar has opened my heart and taught me the value of service to life.

Gary’s Story: I was a 20-year-old in search of answers to questions my religious upbringing couldn't provide. I worked as a respiratory therapist at a hospital which offered cutting-edge open-heart surgeries. My department was called in when a patient was in need of assistance with breathing. Once I was called in on a Code 4 intensive care unit emergency. I knew the patient well, yet sadly we weren’t able to save him.

The doctors and nurses left the room, but I stayed behind to say goodbye. He began to glow, with a beautiful golden mist that rose from his body and dissipated into the air. I told a nurse, who said she figured it was soul leaving the body — as if she had seen it before.

Days later, I awoke looking back at my body lying in bed as I hovered above it. Was I dying? I moved my left hand and popped back into my body. Wow! That was the beginning of my search for a spiritual path that would explain my experiences. Two years later, this led me to the Eckankar teachings.

Myra’s story: When I was 3, we lived in the country. Swinging on my swing set put me into a joyous state, whence an imaginary friend would take me into the heavens, zooming up to look at the stars and the edges of different worlds.

One night in high school I went walking in a huge snowstorm to quell my teenage angst, and I cried out to God to help me understand my life. My imaginary friend taught me a word to sing, and my heart was comforted.

In college, there was an Eckankar center near the edge of campus. Inside, I found drawings of beings called ECK masters — and there was my “imaginary” childhood friend. It stopped me short. A man gave me the book “Eckankar: Key to Secret Worlds,” and I never looked back. The cardinal benefit I’ve received from Eckankar is inner guidance. When my hard head can’t make its way alone, I surrender, and the guidance is always there.

“Whatever your chosen religion or belief, that choice is necessary for you at this stage of your journey home to God. That’s why you hold to it.”