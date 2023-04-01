This month, Jews will celebrate the holiday of Pesach, commonly known by its English name Passover.

Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egypt, described in the book of Exodus. In its ancient formulation, the holiday was an occasion for making a pilgrimage to the temple in Jerusalem and offering a special sacrifice.

The animal that was offered would become the main course of a sacred meal eaten on the first night, alongside matzah (unleavened bread) and maror (bitter herbs). For the duration of the week, no leaven whatsoever was to be eaten.

After the destruction of the temple, once sacrifices could no longer be offered, the custom morphed into a highly ritualized and symbolic meal called the Passover Seder. Seder means “order,” and the normative ritual now in practice involves numerous blessings, readings, foods and actions that are to be recited, eaten and performed in the proper sequence on the first night of Passover.

There is far more detail to the Seder ritual than I can cover here, but I’d particularly like to elaborate on what is, to me, the core element of the entire endeavor.

After sanctification blessings, ritual handwashing and a symbolic appetizer, the story of the Israelites’ redemption from slavery is retold. One might expect this would involve a straightforward recitation of the text of, say, the first 15 chapters or so of the Book of Exodus. But what actually appears in the Haggadah, the book containing the standard text of the Seder ritual, is an interpretive retelling.

Relatively few of the specific plot details found in Exodus are mentioned. Moses’ role is almost entirely glossed over. The highlighted elements are God’s promise to Abraham, the oppression faced by the Israelites under Egyptian rule, and God’s role in effecting the liberation through signs and wonders in the form of the 10 plagues.

Numerous quotations from elsewhere in the Hebrew Bible are brought to expound upon a relatively small selection from the text of Exodus. The whole section culminates with these words:

In each and every generation, a person is obligated to see themselves as if they left Egypt, as it is stated (Exodus 13:8): “And you shall explain to your son on that day: For the sake of this, did the Lord do this for me in my going out of Egypt.” Not only our ancestors did the Holy One of Blessing redeem, but also us together with them did God redeem.

The purpose of the Passover Seder isn’t just to retell the story of the Exodus. It’s to get us to internalize the meaning of story. The liberation that happened millennia ago wasn’t just a one-time thing. For the Jewish people, that event represents the beginning of an ongoing relationship between us and God, as the force that makes for both our physical and spiritual redemption.

The story has a particularistic dimension — the God of Israel is our God and our relationship is maintained. But it also has a universal dimension. By identifying ourselves with the Israelites, we can understand and empathize with the experience of oppression. And by the same token, we can properly understand and appreciate the value of our freedom.

Because the Haggadah touches on both of these themes, a Seder can be an intense and serious experience. But that intensity is also balanced by exuberant expressions of joy in singing the psalms of Hallel, drinking four cups of wine, and enjoying a festive meal in the company of family and friends. The result is one of the most brilliantly creative and enduring rituals that Judaism has to offer.