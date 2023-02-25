In the Episcopal tradition, one of the prayers we pray is about the love of Christ, which surpasses all understanding.

I have been giving that a lot of thought in the context of the spiritual healing work that I do in my community.

I have been praying about the idea that maybe we aren’t supposed to understand; maybe it is in the action of trying that our life becomes fuller. One of my favorite authors, Meggan Watterson, talks about the sole purpose of the body being that of a vessel for the soul.

If this is true, then our humanity becomes so much less complicated by the need to be perfect and act “right.” Who defines “right,” and by whose standards of perfection?

Perhaps the entirety of this human experience is simply to act well, from a space of connectedness through love and compassion. When we embrace love, we become freer and more risky with our lives. We release control and realize that in love’s freedom we have a much higher tolerance for uncertainty.

When we surrender to the love of the Creator, we don’t question ourselves as much, and we become more inquisitive and curious about where our lives can take us.

I have written before in this column that I did not come to Christianity easily. I was not raised in a church. I grew up believing that I was unworthy of God’s love.

Taking the risk to fall into the love of the Creator has allowed me to feel calmer and less anxious about my ideas. I have come to a more peaceful understanding of who I am in the world.

This peace comes from a deep understanding that our souls are intricately intertwined with each other and Mother Earth. When we love the earth and all of her creatures, we fall into the love, which surpasses all understanding.

In a recent conversation with fellow preachers, we were talking about Moses and what he teaches us about life and death. One of the limitations of some Christian churches is the fear-mongering that the Church is dying.

The Church isn’t dying; church-based white supremacist institutions of dominion over others are being dismantled. More and more women like me are preaching in the pulpit.

When we release dominion in the name of Jesus over someone’s will and realize that dominion and control isn’t what Jesus teaches his followers, then we are better able to weed through the nonsense to get back to our humanity. We give ourselves permission to realize that we are here with purpose, on purpose.

We are love, and we are loved. When we live our life with loving purpose, we can release control and believe in a God who loves us all.

When you live out your divine assignment, you give other people permission to listen to theirs. This creates a ripple effect in our communities that is a great reminder to explore, be brave and use your imagination in service to others.

Take a moment today to tap into your soul and ask yourself, “What do I need right now?” The answer might take your breath away in all the good ways.