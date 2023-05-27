Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I turn 80 in a week.

I take decade birthdays as opportunities to look back at my life and what I have built for and of myself, as well as to look ahead at what’s under construction and what’s on the drawing boards.

For me, relationships — family, friends and acquaintances — are the glue that holds my life together. I missed out on the family part, but I made up for that loss with treasured friendships that I have had for 75, 70, 65 … and five years — even some budding ones that are only a few months along.

I’ve followed the old saying: One who would have friends must show himself friendly. The gospel of Jesus — the Fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man — laid out for me the pattern for realizing the value of relationships. I’ve also taken on Jesus’ counsel to “Be of good cheer.”

Yes, I read the news. I know what’s going on in the world, but in my personal life as I move about in that world, I can be cheerful and kind; I can be friendly, and this makes a difference.

Isolation exhausts the mind and starves the soul. It is with friends that we gain strength to maintain the courage it takes to get on with life. Friendship enhances all joys; it soothes suffering and hardship.

And I have learned the value of training my memory to hold dear those worthwhile episodes of life that I can recall and share with friends. And the noblest of all memories are the treasured recollections of the great moments of a superb friendship.

I am blessed with many good friends, people who love me and whom I love. And I’m blessed with loving God and enjoying his love for me. I can share anything with God and with my friends.

In fact, I learned about God’s love for me when I decided to look at him as a friend, one I could invite into my inner world to help me figure out my life, just like I do with my friends and they do with me.

And it works. My relationship with God has helped me become a better person, and my friends have been with me through the ups and downs of living.

God wants me to have a good life, so do my friends; even the cashier or the guy who pumps my gas wants me to “have a good day.” I’ll take that good cheer anytime.

There are great qualities that develop in relationships: companionship, compassion, loyalty, mutual trust, sometimes empathy, and the best — love and kindness. Lasting relationships write a shared history of life’s struggles and triumphs; they create real fellowship — real brotherhood and sisterhood.

All religions support being friendly and caring for others, and there’s a good reason for this. They bring us closer together; they make us safer, build trust and allow us to develop loyalty. The best joys in life are ones that are shared, and in times of difficulty a close and caring friend does much to soothe wounded feelings.

And so after eight decades I look back and see many well-traveled trails of friendship and look ahead with anticipation at finding and making new ones. I have much to be grateful for, and the values I have learned from my relationships are the best — my cup runneth over; I hope yours does too.