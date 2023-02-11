Everybody loves a celebration.

The births of precious babies are joyous occasions. Two people meet and they fall in love and decide to get married. At wedding anniversaries, couples remember their vows to each another. On Independence Day, we remember the founding of our country.

The Gospel, meaning “good news,” is also something to celebrate. It focuses our minds on God and answers life’s great questions: “Why am I here? Where did I come from and where am I going?”

The answers to these inquiries are found in the birthday of our world.

Could it be that if we had remembered creation and creation’s God, there would be no evolutionary theory today? It’s interesting to note that while there are astronomical reasons for such time periods as a day, month and year, none seems to exist for the weekly cycle. The Biblical account of creation stands alone in stating, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1).

At the conclusion of that creation week, the Bible records, “Thus the heavens and the earth, and all the host of them, were finished. And on the seventh day God ended His work which He had done, and He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had done. Then God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it, because in it He rested from all His work which God had created and made” (Genesis 2:1-3).

The memorial of this seventh day at the end of creation is referred to as the Sabbath in Exodus 20:8-11: “… the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Lord your God … For in six days the Lord made the heavens and the earth.”

In the New Testament it is said of Jesus, “And beginning at Moses and all the Prophets, He expounded to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself” (Luke 24:27).

Referring to Jesus, the apostle Paul affirms, “The gospel is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes.” He continues, “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made … ” (Romans 1:16, 20).

The same creative power in creation is revealed in the worldwide message announced in Revelation 14:6-12: “Then I saw another angel flying in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach to those who dwell on the earth — to every nation, tribe, tongue and people — saying with a loud voice, ‘Fear God and give glory to Him … and worship Him who made heaven and earth, the sea and springs of water.”

Seventh-day Adventists believe in the seventh-day Sabbath as an integral part of the everlasting Gospel message. It brings us face to face with God and His creating and re-creating power. The power that created the heavens and the earth is the same divine power that saves mankind (c.f. Colossians 1:16).

The Gospel is this: “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold all things have become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

The word Sabbath means rest. He tells us to “Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy” (Exodus 20:8). Even in death, Jesus rested that day in the tomb (c.f. Luke 23:54—24:8). The Sabbath reminds us of who we are, where we came from and where we are going.

One day soon He is going to come again and make all things new (c.f. Revelation 21:5). Why not take time this week to experience the Sabbath, and remember the Gospel in creation?