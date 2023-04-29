In the religious tradition I’m part of, April is Earth Month, in which we observe Earth Day and what it means to be both nurtured by and responsible to the living systems of the Earth.

As one of our primary sources of wisdom, we claim the “interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.” This is similar to commitments to “creation care” in other traditions.

This week in this Earth Month, we find ourselves in the fullness of spring! We’re surrounded by color and scent from all directions, and the amazing array of spring greens as life renews, renews, renews around us and within us. A poet realized that when we find ourselves in this season, one of the few words that can describe it is “Alleluia!”

A song we sing together goes like this: “Alleluia! sang stars that gave us birth! Alleluia! resounds our home the earth! Alleluia! shall echo ‘cross the skies, Alleluia! when peace has shown us wise.” — Patrick Rickey

For most of human history, to be religious meant to be deeply engaged in seasonality — to live from the understanding of what each season offered, and what each season required for survival.

It meant to be closely aware of and aligned with an ecosystem and to understand humanness to be completely relational — that to be human meant to be related to everything else in the ecosystem.

Such intertwinedness most often meant that gratitude for one’s relations was a common value and practice — part of the way of life.

I study religion, which means to study the development of the traditions of humans pertaining to our experiences of and questions about our essential relatedness. All traditions are seeded in the amazement and wonder of humans in the experiences of being alive.

And all traditions have evolved through the machinations of human politics — the real and present dynamics of who has power and who does not.

It makes for fascinating juxtapositions! The human experiences of awe and wonder and gratitude and love, and the institutional practices of patriarchy, hierarchy, exclusion, discrimination, war and even genocide.

I often wonder how life on Earth would be for all living things, including we humans, if we were still grounded in the awareness of and gratitude for the life that is given to us as part of the interdependent web of all existence. If we had not fallen into the fallacy of our separateness and undue importance.

Kathleen Dean Moore’s brilliant collection of essays, titled “Wild Comfort: The Solace of Nature,” explores how we can truly be at home on Earth, how the sources of strength and courage we always need are constantly available within this interdependent web.

She begins with a line from Rachel Carson’s “A Sense of Wonder:” “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.”

It is spring here, and the fullness of our humanity cries out to us to sing praises, to give thanks for these gifts of beauty and renewal and the constant gift of life, breath by breath by flower-scented breath.

So far from power and authority and rules and beliefs and the horrible things we humans are capable of, the Earth itself arises and calls us to give thanks, and to sing.