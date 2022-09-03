Interfaith Voices: The Buddhists' middle way for abortion

What is it to cherish life?

As a Buddhist, my life is more than a discrete, personal event. This life is part and parcel of a wide community and affects all of life. Interdependence is the essential nature and the basis of our ethical precepts. They prompt us to take a wide view when making decisions by considering all possible consequences that actions may have beyond what we intend.

Our precepts are not absolutes. The Buddha’s Middle Way teaching applies to the precepts, and points to a path through a broad ethical field, where the most caring path lies somewhere among several possibilities, no one approach that holds for every situation. We are not trapped in a narrow cage by splitting reality in two, by limiting choice to only this or that.

We cannot follow the first precept, do no harm, if we aren’t free to consider how an action will have consequences for many beyond our own individual life. We are facing the issue of abortion now as if it’s an absolute right or wrong. What do I as a Buddhist do if life conditions do not support a healthy outcome for the baby, myself, my family and the community?

Conditions are not always right for life that begins, to continue. No one wants to end a pregnancy that is welcome, healthy and well supported. It’s a blessing. One nurse practitioner who worked for years in an abortion clinic said, “No one comes in happy or leaves happy.” It is a sad occasion to be in a situation that ends in abortion; no matter what, there’s grief.

But what about circumstances that are clearly going to bring harm instead of blessing? Rape, incest, domestic violence, extreme poverty, too many children already to support, or poor maternal health are all conditions that can end in a new life’s emerging into hardship and abuse, and bringing harm to many.

This is a health issue for the infant born, the family, the community at large, not to be lightly undertaken or enforced by a wanton law that holds an absolutist view, one that disregards all the lives already here that will be adversely affected by it. As a Buddhist, I take all this into account when considering whether to have an abortion.

Those who made abortion illegal may have the intention to protect life and to affirm the incredible preciousness of a new life. Would anyone disagree with that? But what about protecting those already here?

Any pregnancy, either completed or interrupted, brings with it a variety of dangers. Miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, if not carefully managed, bring physical risk to a woman beyond the emotional damage that can ensue. These are health issues that call for compassionate care.

If we look at the effects of the current laws against abortion, whose care is sacrificed? Is it the children already waiting at home for mother to return? These laws disproportionately effect the poor and people of color. They usher in not only unsafe abortion but also widespread criminalization of pregnant women, health care providers, pharmacists, friends, family and anyone else who comes in contact with a pregnancy that doesn’t end in a birth.

This issue catches us up in what the Buddha called a wilderness of views, where neither “yes” or “no” is right or wrong. Particular circumstances surround such a moment with uncertainty. It can be a moment of joy or sorrow, and there’s not necessarily always a clear road ahead. We may have to honor our grief as part of cherishing all life.