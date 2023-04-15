I learned walking meditation from Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist monk known for his simple, deep teachings on how to approach living with care, respect, wisdom.

He helped me clarify the meaning of wisdom. It’s not about book learning, though this is valuable and useful in its ways. But wisdom is a different matter. It’s valuing and seeing into our step, each step, into the true nature of what is.

Walking meditation can be done only step by step; each has its own position. The view changes with each step if you’re paying attention. You can see where you are when attending internally and externally, and which response won’t create causes of more difficulties.

This may sound simplistic by current standards. We may assume that the more complicated the solution, the better. But any solution is just one step at a time. Appreciating how small acts can deliver large consequences, we naturally pay closer attention. Patiently listening when someone is ranting and upset can calm and prevent harmful escalations. We wish this for our leaders.

It takes wisdom and restraint, one of the Buddhist “perfections,” to spot potential consequences. A step-by-step perspective helps us establish a stable base for this.

Walking is one of the four postures for meditation: sitting, standing, walking and lying down. Noticing what is, we can’t go wrong. What do I notice? Body sensations? My inner mind chatter?

If I’m ruminating on an exchange with my spouse, or a story in the news, I’m not paying attention to what’s here and now. Mind and body are going their separate ways. This can lead to missteps.

I might step into a hole or slide on some mud, or misjudge a harmless intention of a coworker. Paying attention, I notice nuances that I could miss in my relationships or in my gait. I may see that I’m rolling onto my outer foot in this step, which leads to trouble with my ankle.

Walking meditation generalizes into our entire life and reveals what each moment asks of us.

Each step, each interaction, how we conduct a conversation, how we make a request can lead to cooperation or resentment. Walking meditation helps to notice that we only ever take one step at a time.

By taking each one mindfully, we know more wisely the next best step.